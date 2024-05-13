Condemn legislation of Artificial Intelligence against humanity – Bishop Ajakaye

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on journalists, professionals, and politicians to condemn and fight against any legislation that would approved of the use of artificial intelligence to the detriment of humanity.

Bishop Ajakaye, represented by his Vicar General, Rev. Fr. Felix Odesanmi, gave the remarks in his sermon at the 58th World Social Communications Day held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

His Lordship, called on media professionals to raise their voice against the dangers associated with artificial intelligence, saying all efforts of the capitalists in ensuring that they do not just take the world for granted should be condemned, because they are just for economic gains.

Bishop Ajakaye noted that all efforts must be on deck to ensure that while we approved of the good things that technology have brought to us, we should be conscious of the dangers both economic wise leading to unemployment and the moral issues that go along with it.

“We still have high rate of unemployment in Africa, by the time we allow this artificial intelligence, “AI”, to take control of us and is everywhere, a lot of people and the rate of unemployment would be higher or triple or more.

READ ALSO: Oborevwori urges varsity council to prioritize…

The artificial intelligence, as we know, the rate at which the technology is going, a lot of job ordinary been done by human beings are simply been taken over by machine and if these continue, there is going to be a serious rate of unemployment in Africa and other nations.

Bishop Ajakaye said technology is very good but at the same time, we have to be weary that God made us, to know Him, Love Him and to Serve Him, so that through this means, we have the salvation of our souls.

“Artificial intelligence has no thinking, no conscience, where those two things are lacking, there is danger. Otherwise, the future of the world is very bleak”.

“Our world is in bondage today, In Nigeria, look at the level of unemployment in Nigeria, all the technological giant are reducing the work force with “AI”, human being are only looking for financial gain”, it is a direct afront to God”.

“Let us raise our voice against artificial intelligence, there should be restriction to areas of where to use it. It would cause a lot of confusion in our world”.