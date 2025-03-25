Concerns Over ‘Trending’ Obsession Impacting Music Industry

Harry Leckstein, Deputy Managing Director at the London College of Contemporary Music, has expressed concerns over the detrimental effects of the current digital era on the UK music industry.

He highlights that social media and online streaming have shifted the focus from long-term artist development to viral moments, leading to a “fast fashion” approach to music.

This trend hampers the cultivation of enduring talent and the traditional methods of building a fan base.

READ ALSO: Justice Emmanuel Agim didn’t accompany FCT minister to UNICAL Convocation ceremony, says S’Court

Leckstein advocates for supporting grassroots spaces, providing proper music education, and ensuring record labels prioritize genuine artistry over fleeting trends to maintain the UK’s status as a global music leader. ​