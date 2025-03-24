Concern as Sanusi, Bayero set to hold Sallah durbar in Kano

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Tension is said to be on the rise in Kano state as the tussle over emirship is taking a new dimension.

Both Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 16th Emir of Kano, and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, 15th Emir of Kano, have indicated interest in holding the 2025 Sallah durbar in the state.

Last week, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had asked monarchs to prepare for Durbar.

Days after the directive, Emir Bayero sent a letter to the Kano state police command, notifying it of his intention to hold the traditional event during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In the letter signed by Bayero’s Private Secretary, Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, he said the celebrations will commence at the end of March 2025 with the iconic Hawan Sallah, Hawan Daushe, and Hawan Nassarawa processions taking place on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd days of Shawwal 1446AH, followed by a cultural event on the fourth day.

The letter also highlighted that this year’s Sallah celebrations coincide with the fifth anniversary of Emir Bayero’s ascension to the throne, adding that all activities will be conducted peacefully and in line with security protocols.

“The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the security agencies in Kano State, particularly the police force, that this year’s Sallah events coincided with five years of His Highness on the throne of his forefathers, with the assurance that all activities will be conducted peacefully,” the letter stated.

The Kano emirate tussle began in 2020 when through legislative proceedings, the 14th emir of Kano Sanusi II was removed from the throne, and Bayero was appointed.

But in 2024, through legislative proceedings, the 2020 Kano emirates law was amended and the Kano State government reinstated Sanusi.

But Bayero objected his dethronement and moved into the Nasarawa mini-palace where he has been holding court.

Though the state government and Sanusi II have not reacted to the letter, it is expected that either of the two will soon react as the set day for the durbar is just barely a few days to go.

However, the Kano state police command is yet to respond on the matter.

Already, residents have been commenting on the issue expressing concern on the outcome of the intended durbar.

According to Malam Haladu Bello, a 78 year old resident of Kano, the matter is unfortunate as leaders have decided to throw caution to the birds on matters that deal with innocent people’s lives.

“I have witnessed several durbars with all the positive and negative things these durbars come with, but what we perceive today, is something entirely different.

“It is unfortunate that for selfish reasons some of our leaders have decided to look the other way round despite the fact that there are several innocent lives involved here.

“Yes, we have all missed the Sallah durbar, but that doesn’t mean we are not concerned about losing someone’s life. I am pleading with whosoever, is concerned to temper mercy with justice and address this simple and yet so difficult matter. If not for anything, they should do it because they are all humans,” he said.

Another 30 year old resident Alhaji Usman Shehu said, the emirship tussle is a family affair and should be treated that way.

According to him, subjecting innocent people’s lives to danger isn’t right, adding that those involved should be wary of the wrath of God.

“For selfish reasons, people have been denied the liberty to enjoy even their cultural happenings. We are always in a constant fear of what may happen the next moment. We do not deserve this at all. Let us rest in peace and not when we are no more,” he said.