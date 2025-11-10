Communal conflicts displaced persons to occupy Ebonyi Housing Estates- Commissioner 

Those reportedly displaced by communal conflicts, including residents of Ebonyi State will soon start occupying the newly constructed multi-billion naira Housing Estates in the State before the end of the year.

This is as government-led projects aimed at tackling the state’s housing deficit have reached different advanced stages of completion.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Engr Francis Ori stated this while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki over the weekend.

The Commissioner highlighted several ongoing projects, including the Izzo-Amaeze Housing Estate, which will provide 140 three-bedroom bungalows for families displaced by communal conflicts in Ishielu Council.

Other projects included the Public and Civil Servants Housing Estate, a 140-unit development of four-bedroom duplexes, and the Nnodo Community Estate, designed with three- to five-bedroom units to accommodate residents across various categories.

“Most of the projects are between 80 and 98 percent complete. Internal tiling, finishing, and infrastructure works are well underway, and road construction is being finalized before external painting to ensure uniform quality,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasized that the housing projects are tangible, safe, and durable, dismissing criticisms regarding design and construction quality.

“These estates have been built according to professional engineering standards, including raft foundations and reinforced columns,” he noted.

Ori revealed plans for additional housing developments, including a 140-unit estate in the Centenary City area, scheduled to commence in the first quarter of next year.

He urged residents to exercise patience as the government finalizes commissioning schedules, stressing that the housing initiatives form part of a broader strategy to meet the social housing needs of Ebonyi State.

“These projects are not hidden; they are practical and visible. Our goal is to provide aesthetically designed homes that families can be proud of,” Ori added.