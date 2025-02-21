Commotion as Senate President orders Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan out of the red chamber

.. ‘Sergeant-at-Arms please take her out of the Senate’

… ‘I am not afraid of you’

By Patrick Wemambu

There was mild drama Thursday in the Senate as Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio ordered Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) to be removed from the red chamber for engaging in a heated exchange of words with him after refusing to comply with arrangements regarding relocation of her seat.

The rowdy session occasioned by the drama between the two dramatis personae disrupted proceedings at plenary for sometime.

Trouble started after a report by Senate Chief Whip – Mohammed Monguno – had indicated that Senator Akpoti – Uduaghan had refused to relocate to a new seat assigned to her.

The Chief whip informed members that the reassignment was intended to close gaps left by two defecting opposition senators who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

READ ALSO: Classroom collapse in Yobe kills student

Citing Order 24, Monguno highlighted his authority as Chief Whip and referenced Order 6, which grants the Senate President the power to reassign seats when the need arises.

He further noted that senators can only speak from their designated seats, reinforcing Akpabio’s authority to deny recognition to anyone speaking from an unassigned seat.

Hardly had the speaker finished when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan interjected – invoking

Order 10 and arguing that her privileges had been violated.

Desirous of maintaining decorum, Senator Akpabio ruled the Kogi-born parliamentarian out of order. He warned that she could not be recognized while speaking from an unauthorized seat.

That appeared to further infuriate Natasha who accused Akpabio of intentionally suppressing her voice and preventing her from effectively participating in legislative motions.

“Can the Sergeant-at-Arms please take her out of the Senate?” Akpabio ordered.

Accusing Akpabio of what she termed acts of discrimination, defamation and dehumanization, Natasha declared that she was not even afraid of any suspension.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” she shouted at the Senate President.

Consequently, her microphone was switched off as security personnel attempted to remove her but she resisted.

At this juncture, some Senators intervened to broker peace. And apologise for the behaviour of their colleague.

“The reaction of Natasha is uncalled for, and I want to sincerely apologise to the Senate President and to the entire Senate on behalf of Sen. Natasha,” Senator Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East), pleaded.

After a prolonged standoff, normalcy returned and plenary proceedings resumed.