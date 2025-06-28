Commissioner reaffirms support for Nwifuru’s vision, urges integrity in NECO Exams

By Peter Okutu

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Professor Paul A Nwobasi, has restated his unwavering commitment to realising Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s vision in the education sector, urging students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) exams to uphold integrity and discipline.

Professor Nwobasi stated this during a monitoring exercise at Girls High School, Azuiyiokwu, Abakaliki, where he commended the school management for maintaining a calm and orderly atmosphere conducive to examination success.

He charged the students to remain focused, law-abiding, and committed to personal excellence, noting that examination malpractices not only undermine the credibility of results but also betray the trust invested in them by their parents, teachers, and the state.

“Governor Nwifuru’s vision for education is hinged on merit, transparency, and the grooming of morally upright students who can compete favourably across the globe,” the Commissioner said, adding that the state government will continue to provide the enabling environment for academic excellence.

Accompanying the Commissioner on the inspection were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Hon. Peter Nwogbaga—popularly known as Rekaree—and other top officials of the Ministry of Education, who observed the conduct of the examination with keen interest.

Professor Nwobasi stated that monitoring teams had been deployed across all 13 local government areas of the state to ensure full compliance with NECO guidelines and to discourage any form of malpractice or misconduct during the examination period.

He further praised the resilience of teachers and school heads who continue to discharge their duties with diligence, despite various challenges, describing them as “unsung heroes in the state’s educational transformation agenda.”

The Commissioner concluded by encouraging all stakeholders—parents, school administrators, and government agents—to join hands in preserving the integrity of the education system, assuring that the Nwifuru-led administration will remain resolute in its quest to build a future anchored on knowledge, character, and competence.