Comedienne Real Warri Pikin, husband set for ‘dream wedding’

Popular comedienne, Anita Asuoha, professionally known as Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha are set to have their “dream wedding” 10 years after they got married.

The comic actress announced the good news on her verified Instagram page on Saturday.

She revealed that their upcoming “dream wedding” will be the one they had always wished for.

She said, “We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our Dream wedding – the one that we have always wanted and wished for! It’s going to be a celebration of our love and commitment to each other.”

Real Warri Pikin added that the “dream wedding” will be a renewal of their vows and a deep understanding of their love journey.

The couple got married in 2013 and are blessed with three children.