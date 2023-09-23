Collapsed building: Dozens escape death

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that there was no casualty after a three-storey building collapsed at Surulere, Lagos.

NEMA territorial coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

The building came down at about 10pm on Friday night at No. 14 Ikpoh Street, Surulere.

An occupant of the building, Gervase Anyanwu, a businessman, said that all the other occupants were able to run out of the building before it came down completely.

Anyanwu said that before the building came down, there was a large sound at one of its wings.

“Immediately we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the mustard point, before evacuating for safety,” Anyanwu told NAN.

“No casualty was recorded,” Anyanwu added.

Anyanwu said the immediate evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God”.

However, it was gathered from another resident of the street that the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

As at the time of this report, excavation of the rubbles from the building was yet to commence, but all the relevant government agencies in charge of emergency had shown their presence at the site.

