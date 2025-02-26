COAS visits 35 artillery brigade, charges troops to defend country

By Andrew Oota

In continuation of his working tour of Nigerian Army (NA) formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has paid a maiden visit to the Headquarters 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks Abeokuta, Ogun State on Tuesday and charges troops to continue to defend Nigeria .

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS had on arrival ,was immediately briefed on the security situation of Ogun and the contiguous states, as well as the operations activities of the Brigade by the Commander Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba.

He was said to have addressed the troops stressing that he was in the Brigade to evaluate the well-being of the troops and the Brigade’s operations activities.

according to the statement, the COAS clarified that he had received a thorough briefing on the challenges confronting the Brigade and assured that they will receive due attention in order of priority. General Oluyede also disclosed that he was in Abeokuta to tell the troops what he expects from them as professional soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“The COAS charged the troops to invigorate their operations in defence of Nigeria. He explained that without a safe and secure environment, there could never be any meaningful national development.

Gen Oluyede reiterated his “soldier-first” mantra, stressing that under his watch, soldiers would come first, and their welfare would be accorded priority.

” He urged them to endeavor to access the NA soft Loan Scheme, which he said has an unrivaled low interest rate of only 3 percent to economically empower their families for improved living standards. He appreciated the troops for their sacrifices in the effort to secure the country.

“The COAS later inspected the state of facilities in the Barracks and visited the Momas-Epail Military Industrial Complex, where he was taken on an inspection tour of military hardwares produced in the complex.

“Accompanying the COAS were the Commander Training and Doctrine Command Major General Kevin Aligbe, Principal Staff officers from the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Major General Farouk Mijinyawa”.