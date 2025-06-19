COAS urges media Practitioners to evolve, work with army to tackle security challenges

By Andrew Orolua

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant .General Olufemi Oluyede on Tuesday urged Nigerian media to evolve alongside the army and join hands to tackle the current security challenges of the time.

Though he acknowledged our media operatives for rising to the challenges of a changing security situations in the country so far, they should do more in rising the level of cooperation.

General Oluyede made call in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian army Department of Civil Military Affairs’ training for media operatives in Nigeria.

The COAS whose prepared address was delivered by his representative Major General Olusegun Adesina said that in countries where security situation continues to evolve, public institutions like the media must also evolve to confront these challenges.

He added that at a time when Nigerian Army is deployed to contend with internal insecurity in many theatres of operation across the country, it is important the media play its essential role in collaboration with the military in dealing with the situations.

.

“It is against this backdrop , the Nigerian army deemed it expedient to hold this training to facilitate media practitioners’ functional knowledge about the dynamics of Nigerian Army’s operational activities,” he stated, adding that in essence the forum is aimed at improving the knowledge and aptitude of media practitioners in military operations.

Besides, it would ensure safety and operational security as we jointly strive to uphold security in our dear country.

He agreed with the argument that there is always the need to avail the people with valuable information that are not detrimental to national security and stated that In this regard, the onus lies on the complexity of balancing military acts with responsible reportage to keep the people secured.

The COAS said it is important, the media understands the reason why Nigerian Army is striving to strikes strategic balance between the protection of law abiding citizens , national security and the rights of the media to disseminate information.