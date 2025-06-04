COAS relocates to Benue State as army poised to end killing of villagers

By Andrew Orolua

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday, moved to Benue State along with some strategic top army officers, in a move to address the incessant killing of innocent villagers by suspected herders and militia groups in the state.

Sources at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday said the COAS was concerned about the killings of innocent citizens and displacement of families from their homes in the state.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other top officers at the Army Headquarters, are moving to the state for assessment of the security situation that had defiled solutions on ground.

We also learnt that the army is poised to fortify the defence of vulnerable villages with more deployment of troops and logistics to the state to in order to hunt down the armed groups terrorising the people of Benue. State.

“While in Benue State, the COAS, is expected to hold strategic meetings with all operational and unit commanders to brainstorm on the way forward as well as review the ongoing operations with a view to end the massacre.

“He is also expected to visit troops locations and operational bases in the state to interact with troops and boost their morale and fighting spirit.

“The COAS is also expected to visit villages that have been attacked and reassure residents of their safety and the resolve of the Nigerian army to protect lives and property of law abiding citizens.

“General Oluyede, while in the state, will personally lead troops in the operation in the battle front.” the source added.

Benue State has witnessed reoccurrence of cases of killing of innocent villagers by suspected herdsmen which has become a source of concern to many.

Some of the recent cases in the state include the attack on Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo on May 24 while on his way from Makurdi to Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-East Local Government Area.

The attackers left him for dead, but he survived.

On May 29, Agan Community in Makurdi was attacked in broad daylight, resulting in multiple fatalities.

On Sunday June 1, Naka, the Gwer West Local Government headquarters, and Edikwu-Ankpali community in Apa Local Area were attacked, resulting in several fatalities.

The attackers also carried out killings in other communities including Tse-Antswam in Naka town by suspected herdsmen, which left 17 people dead and many others missing or displaced.

Similarly, Edikwu and Ankpali communities in Apa Local Government Area were attacked, resulting in 16 confirmed deaths and many others missing.

COAS visit to Benue state is expected to come with rejigging of operations of the soldiers and restoration of normalcy to troubled areas in the state.