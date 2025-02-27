COAS reiterates commitment to soldier’s welfare commissions NAIC WOs’ others

By Andrew Oota

Determined to enhance the welfare and professional development of personnel, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has commissioned the remodeled Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess at Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations,Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing soldiers’ welfare, emphasizing that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in providing modern and functional infrastructure for its personnel. He noted that the remodeled mess aligns with his broader vision of fostering a highly motivated and combat-ready force.

The COAS , according to the statement, further lauded the quality of work delivered and directed that the mess be adequately furnished to complement its new status. He directed the reconstruction of the NAIC Soldiers’ Club, further reinforcing his administration’s ‘Soldier First’ mantra.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Major General Bobby Ugiagbe, underscored the importance of upgrading the facility in enhancing the morale and efficiency of Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) within the NAIC. He expressed appreciation to the COAS for his visionary leadership and relentless support in fostering an environment conducive for professionalism and excellence.

In his remarks, the Commandant NigArmy Intelligence School, Brigadier General Kingsley Nwoko, expressed profound appreciation to the COAS and the Chief of Military Intelligence for the trust and guidance in making the Chief of Military Intelligence for the trust and guidance making the project a huge success. He affirmed that the renovation was executed in strict compliance with Army Headquarters’ standards and global best practice, ensuring a beffiting facility for the personnel.