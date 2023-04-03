COAS commissions DLW Auditorium at AFCSC, Jaji

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on 30, March 2023 commissioned the newly constructed and furnished Department of Land Warfare (DLW) Auditorium of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna state.

In his remarks during the commissioning of the project which was named after him, the COAS stated that infrastructural development is part of the pillars of his command philosophy adding that, a key component of training is conducive environment for learning.

The COAS further mentioned that the importance of training cannot be overemphasized, especially in view of the contemporary security challenges faced by the country.

He therefore, urged the student officers of Senior Course 45 to take their training programmes seriously and also apply that which they learn in the discharge of their duties.

He further commended the Commandant and other members of the College Committee for their visionary leadership and laudable achievement of the edifice and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Speaking earlier during the welcome address, the Commandant of Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Air Vice Marshal EA Wonah, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant Rear Admiral MB Hassan welcomed all present and disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff has always been supportive adding that the building of the modern age hall will not only improve the officers’ welfare but also enhance competence in the their chosen field.