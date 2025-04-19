Coalition: “We will retain our identity”, says PDP chairman, Damagum

By Tunde Opalana

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has foreclosed possibilities of the party merging with any other party ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is coming a few days after the PDP Governors Forum declared that the party will not with Atiku Abubakar into the coalition being proposed by some political leaders across party spectrum.

Abubakar who flagged PDP’s presidential flag in the 2023 election has been hobnobbing with other political figures such as Nasir El- rufai, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, among others in a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC,) in 2027.

Damagum on Thursday affirmed PDP’s strength to field candidates and win elections into different offices.

He said when he formally welcomed a group of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) into the PDP, in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Nuru Shehu Jos, Personal Assistant to the acting National Chairman,disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Damagum declared, “the PDP remains the party to beat. Our stakeholders are working tirelessly to preserve the peace within and make the platform the most attractive for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP is already a well-established brand. We will maintain our identity while keeping our doors open for returnees and new entrants ready to build a stronger party together.”

Speaking about internal party disputes, Damagum urged the media to avoid sensationalism and refrain from manufacturing crises where none existed.

“The PDP has remained united under the current leadership and a single secretariat,” he stated adding that

“All stakeholders are committed to working together to ensure that the PDP remains the most formidable political force in Nigeria.”

He acknowledged that political disagreements are not uncommon but emphasized that what truly matters is the party’s capacity to overcome them.

“By God’s grace, the PDP has the Midas touch to navigate and triumph over any political challenge,” he added.

Damagum highlighted the “APC’s failure to convene its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for over two years. “It is the APC that is grappling with internal crisis, not the PDP,” he noted.

He urged the new members to stay steadfast in their convictions and belief in the PDP’s vision, encouraging others who are interested in positive change to join the party. “We are confident in our ability to reclaim Yobe State and expand our influence nationally,” he said.

The new members, visibly elated, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Damagum for his steadfast leadership, which they say has brought stability and unity to the party. They praised his efforts in positioning the PDP as an inclusive and forward-looking political platform.

The carnival-like rally was graced by energetic PDP stakeholders, youth groups, and women’s organizations from across Yobe State.

They pledged continued support and active mobilization efforts to ensure the PDP’s success and a smooth transition of power in 2027.

The event concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing their unwavering commitment to the leadership of Ambassador Umar Damagum and his ongoing mission to revitalize the party.