Coalition Tasks Reps To Investigate Inhuman Treatment Of Nigerians By Greece Embassy

A coalition of 148 civil society organisations under the auspices of Citizen Right Advocate (CRA) has tasked the House of Representatives Committees on Diaspora, Foreign Affairs and other relevant committees to investigate the allegations of heavy-handedness and inhuman treatment of Nigerians in Greece Embassy.

This is even as the Coalition urged the Ambassador of Greece to Nigeria Ioannis Plotas to investigate the atrocities committed at the Consular section of the embassy.

The coalition also noted that the Head of the Consular Department is denying Nigerians with genuine Visa application visas.

The coalition noted that the list of Nigerians being denied visas include governors, legislators, and other top government officials.

The coalition who disclosed this in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Hammed Saheed called for the immediate redeployment of the Lead Consular of the Greece Embassy in Nigeria, Loannis Nikolaidis.

The statement reads in part: “Nigerians who visit Greece Embassy for genuine business or to process their visa are treated like criminals under the leadership of Mr. Nikolaidis as the Head of the Consular Section in the embassy.

“This is pathetic and sad. The United Nation’s Universal Declaration on Human Rights of 1948, advocates for the protection of the fundamental rights and freedom of every human being, and the Embassy is currently violating such rights.”

The coalition, however, lamented fundamental human rights breaches, nothing has been done to reverse this unfortunate and unsavoury trend.

The group further lamented that Nigerians are referred to at the embassy as criminals while some are accused of possessing fake documents.

It also described the Head of the Consular section as ethno-nationalism, adding that such an individual is not fit to hold such a sensitive position.

“It is so sad that Nigerians are not treated with dignity in their own country. They chase many Nigerians out of the Embassy like criminals and touts. This is sad,” the statement said.

The group, therefore, called on the Ambassador of Greece to Nigeria to rise to the situation and halt the act at the consular section.

The group further lamented that such negative trends if not immediately curbed could jeopardize Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with Greece.

