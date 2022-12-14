Coalition takes a swipe at Buhari over insecurity

*Ask Buhari to purge himself of Nigeria’s enemies

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A coalition of civil society groups pushing for emplacement of sound security system in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately purge himself of enemies of the country working to sabotage his administration’s gains in the sector.

The group operating under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society for Security Reform and Governance,alleged that a cabal in the president’s federal administration was preventing security reform in Nigeria because of their various selfish interests.

In a statement, the coalition said unless the president rise to the occasion of relieving those holding down his administration’s progress especially in the security sector,his promise to bequeath a better secured country to the citizens would remain a wishful thinking.

According to the statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Dr Mohammed Gidado and national secretary, Dr Mrs Funke Egbagbe, the group insisted that the president must immediately

purge himself of the influence of the cabals who are against security architecture reforms in the country.

The civil society group which decried the consistent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across the country,said the development had made restructuring of the nation’s security architecture not only imperative but also urgent.

Noting that the ceaseless burning down of facilities of the nation’s Electoral umpire was a great threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability, the group which said it was aware that President Buhari means well for the country in the area of security, however bemoaned what it called “his indecision in taking drastic action” against some few individuals who are clogs in the wheel of the country’s progress.

“We call on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately purge himself of the influence of the cabals who are against security architecture reforms in the country so that they country can move forward before the 2023 general elections,”it urged.

“The constant attacks on INEC offices and facilities across the country is a reflection of the failed security architecture and so there is an urgent need for total overhaul before it’s too late.

“The constant attacks on INEC offices and facilities as well as frequent kidnapping of innocent citizens across the country is a reflection of the failed security architecture and so, there is an urgent need for total overhaul before it is too late”, the group warned.

The group while reiterating that,”This action is a threat to democracy in the giant of Africa”added:”As a civil society group that has been working closely for security reforms in Nigeria and Africa, we are aware that Mr President means well for this country in the area of security. However, his indecision in taking drastic action against some few individuals who are obstacles to achieving gains in the security architecture is the major bane.”

“Mr President must demonstrate his power as the Commander-in-Chief by firing all the security chiefs in the country and replace them with more competent and committed officers that can guarantee our security before, during and after elections.

“The National Security Adviser and all the service chiefs have no business being in their offices till date after so much failures and lapses.

“We wish to remind the president that he is the person Nigerians voted for and not the cabals around him,”it said.

The group reminded the president that, “When the time comes, he will answer to Nigerians and not the cabal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...