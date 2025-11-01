Coalition of over 25 ethnic nationalities, diaspora to hold unity festival in Plateau 

A coalition of over 25 ethnic nationalities spanning numerous states across Nigeria and the diaspora communities abroad, under the auspices of Joint in Kinship Anthropology (JIKA) Cultural and Development Association, has expressed its readiness to hold her Unity Cultural Festival.

Briefing newsmen on the significance of the festival in Jos the Plateau State capital yesterday, Atang D. Izang of the JIKA Media and Publicity Committee explained that JIKA is an anthropological, historical and socio-cultural organization which came into being more than 60 years ago.

He said the festival which would be holding in Kagoro Town in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State from 7th to 8th November 2025, will strengthen the bond of kinship they represent.

“Our membership reaches across Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Niger State.

“Others are Plateau, Rivers, Tarabà, Yobe, as well as international communities in Cameroun, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gambia, Mali, Gabon, Kenya, South Africa, France, India and the West Indies.

“For over six decades, our shared cultural heritage and linguistic similarities have fostered unity among our people, now numbering over fifty-six (56) million individuals constituting different ethnic blocs across the locations mentioned earlier.

“The two-day festival tagged ‘Kagoro 2025’, will serve as a momentous occasion to celebrate and showcase the richness of our shared cultural heritage, and it will also provide an opportunity for historical reflection and gratitude for the blessings we have received, despite the challenges we have faced.

“This festival is also significant in the sense that it will promote tourism development in Nigeria. The coming together of our brothers, sisters and friends from around the world to celebrate this cultural heritage would be a beauty to behold, ” he said.

The event will also feature Public Lectures on ‘The Role of JIKA in Nigerian Unity and Socio-Cultural Development’ by Prof. Musa Ashom Maisamari of the Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja) and ‘JIKA in the Context of African Talent Discovery’ by Engr. Noah Dallaji

“There will also be Unity Cup Football Competition in honour of the late Rt. Honourable Ada Azi Nyako’ Izang (Asoyir of Izereland), the visionary pioneer of JIКА, Miss JIKA Beauty Pageant, launch of a historic JIKA calendar, cultural performances, and exhibition of historical artefacts.

“Also, there would be educational appeal fund N600, 000, 000 (six hundred million Naira) for the establishment of the JIKA Comprehensive High School,” Izang added.