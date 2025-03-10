Coalition demands Natasha’s reinstatement, threatens global sanction

By Idibia Gabriel

The Nigerian -American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), have demanded for Immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, threatening a global sanctions on Akpabio and Nigerian Senate, failure to comply with the directive.

Recalled that Senator Natasha is facing severe suspension from the Senate for allegedly not following the rules in pursuing sexual harassment allegation levelled against the Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Akpabio.

A statement dated Friday, March 7th 2025, issued by NACJD | 4315 50TH Street NW, Ste 100, Washington, DC. 20016, of Edward Oparaji, and made available to newsmen in kaduna Saturday, noted that the brazen and unlawful suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate is an outrageous assault on justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

“This disgraceful act—conveniently orchestrated on International Women’s Day—exposes the entrenched impunity within Nigeria’s highest legislative body.

“The Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) unequivocally condemns this travesty and will not stand idle while due process is trampled upon”, it added.

According to the coalition, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has bravely exposed serious allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“Instead of ensuring a transparent and impartial investigation, the Senate opted for a hasty and illegal suspension—blatantly defying a court order.

“The absence of a fair hearing, the silencing of the accuser, and Akpabio’s self-serving recusal from the matter demonstrate a shocking disregard for justice. This reckless abuse of power cannot and will not go unchallenged.

“This move is a direct attack on women’s rights, accountability, and Nigeria’s democratic institutions. It signals to the world that Nigeria’s Senate prioritizes shielding powerful men over upholding the principles of fairness and justice. Such cowardice and complicity will not escape international scrutiny.

“NACJD demands the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Furthermore, we insist that the Senate initiate a fair, independent, and transparent hearing into the allegations against Senator Akpabio within seven days.

“Failure to do so will compel us to escalate this matter to international bodies, including the United States Congress, the United Nations, and other global agencies.

“We will seek targeted sanctions against Senator Akpabio and all complicit members of the Nigerian Senate, including visa bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on international engagements.

“We stand resolute against this brazen injustice. This is not just about one senator—it is about defending democracy, protecting women’s voices, and ensuring that no one is above the law.

“NACJD will relentlessly pursue all available measures until justice is served. The world is watching. Nigeria’s Senate must decide whether it stands for justice or perpetuates lawlessness”, it stated.