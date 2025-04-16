Coalition berates PDP Governors’, Says Actions’ Will Destroy Nations Democracy

By Tom Okpe

A Coalition, led by former Director General, Progressives Governors Forum, PGF, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Moh’ Lukman has criticized the People’s Democratic Party’s, PDP, Governors’ Forum for its position on the Coalition to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.

The former National Vice Chairman, North West of the APC also said the coalition has become necessary, if integrity of political institutions, especially political Parties in upholding and promoting political competitions in the country is to be restored.

He noted that nothing represents the sad reality of the destruction of our democracy, than the Party, PDP, that ruled Nigeria for 16 years and arrogantly boasted of ruling for 60 years.

Recall that the PDP Governors’ Forum, on Monday April 14, 2025, declared its position to the initiative, to form a broad-based coalition of opposition political Parties, politicians and other groups.

Lukman, speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday said the Coalition is a viable option, to not only defeating the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 Presidential election, but also to rescue the Nation’s democracy from imminent collapse.

“Rescuing Nigeria’s democracy, which is about rebuilding trust between citizens and politicians, is the main objective of the Coalition,” he said.

“The mere fact that the PDP’S National Executive Committee, NEC meeting has not held for two years and no Nigerian can confidently tell who is really in charge of the Party is evidence of this collapse. This should be the concern of leaders of the Party, including its Governors.

“Unfortunately, all we have seen of the PDP Governors is the flagrant usurpation of the powers, assigned to the organs of the Party. This is wrong. It is also a clear demonstration that if left alone, the PDP Governors will only continue the path of destroying democratic institutions in the country.

“As it is, all patriotic Nigerians who are committed to rescuing Nigerian democracy should recognise that the challenges facing us as a Nation is beyond the romantic affiliation to so-called political Parties such as the PDP, with many of its leaders operating as trojan horses to the APC and President Tinubu’s Government. It makes no sense to invest energy and resources in a Party, whose leaders are either appointees of APC Government or undercover supporters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the coalition, is fundamentally about rebuilding Nigerian democracy. Leaders of the coalition recognize this and more importantly, recognize all the challenges ahead. Resolving these challenges and building the confidence of Nigerians is about restoring the value of political negotiations as critical and fundamental to guaranteeing the survival of democracy.

“Over the years, both the PDP and APC have demonstrated contempt for political negotiations and to that extend disrespected agreements in various ways.

“For more than ten years that the PDP had been out of power, Nigerians had waited for the Party to dust itself up and provide the viable opposition that Nigeria needs. Instead, the Party went into suspended animation until the rampaging Tinubu-lead APC found a willing undertaker to finally put it to rest.

“The Governor’s know that the virus that afflicts the PDP has no cure. They are only grandstanding. They know that Nigerians cannot accept this PDP as the alternative because it is clear to all discerning Nigerians that the ruling Party has hijacked its soul.

“Nyesom Wike is the untouchable super Minister in Asiwaju’s Government, not because of the sterling job he is doing in the FCT, but because he has done a great job of ensuring that the PDP is not able to present a Presidential candidate to challenge Tinubu for power in 2027.

“However, with the growing coalition, that mandate has been adjusted in recent weeks. The new agenda is to revive the PDP to stand as counterforce to the coalition, and present a candidate that would split the vote in 2027. This PDP Governor’s Forum is wittingly or unwittingly; playing Asiwaju’s spoiler game and they expect Nigerians to take them serious.

“The survival of Nigeria and the future of democracy largely depends on how political actors seek to reverse this ugly reality. This is what leaders of the coalition have been painstakingly working on. The coalition is working hard to finalise negotiations towards unveiling the coalition, along with its structure, and programme of action for rescuing Nigeria.

“The expectation is that, all political actors, including leaders of PDP would recognise the danger facing the country and join the coalition as a necessary and perhaps strongest response towards rebuilding Nigerian democracy. This has not happened. However, even as the PDP Governors and some leaders of PDP express opposition to joining the coalition, we extend hands of fellowship to all political actors in the country to join us to rescue Nigerian democracy.

“Nigeria is in dire need of rescue. The future of our Republic depends on the courage and clarity of its opposition leaders and institutions.

“We call on all true democrats across the political spectrum to set aside ego, ambition, and Party barriers and commits to building a coalition for National salvation,” he added.