CNJ: Federal Judge, Kano chief judge summoned regarding conflicting orders

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Judge of the Kano State High Court have been summoned by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, due to contradicting interim injunctions concerning the Kano Emirate, which is creating uncertainty in the state.

The authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, was strengthened when the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the removal of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, or infringing on his rights is hereby granted,” stated Justice Amobeda.

READ ALSO: Stop using force, threats, engage Finland to mediate…

He added, “This order ensures that Emir Aminu Bayero enjoys all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of his position.”

However, an injunction was issued by the Kano State High Court, which is presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, to shield Muhammadu Sunusi and other prominent figures from possible harassment by state officials. This decree forbids any meddling with the Emir’s sovereignty or the taking of important emblems of his power, including the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the double spear.

Justice Aliyu emphasised, “An order of interim injunction is granted restraining the Respondents from harassing or intimidating the Applicants or confiscating any symbols of the Emir’s authority.”

She further added, “The respondents are ordered to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”