Closure of schools depicts Tinubu surrendering governance to terrorists – PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday lamented what it describes the gradual surrendering of governance by President Bola Tinubu administration to terrorists.

The major opposition party said Nigeria in currently undergoing the worst security breaches in recent times under the incumbent Federal Government.

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said this on Sunday in Abuja at a press conference. He said “under the APC-led Tinubu Administration, Nigerians have witnessed, especially in the last week, a spate of kidnappings in different states (25 students in Kebbi and 315 students and staff in Niger) in Northern Nigeria.

“Each of these kidnappings leaves a trail of sorrows, tears, blood, fear, and deep anguish on the families of those affected and their communities. In response, different state governments in the affected region have taken disparate measures, while the federal government has yet to give any direction.

“We are aware that the closure of schools in these areas is already being implemented by some state governments and is currently being contemplated by the Federal Government.

“We warn that this closure, if undertaken, like many of this administration’s quick-fix approaches to serious governance issues, will amount to a complete surrender to terrorists, whose sole aim is to shut down schools and prevent children from obtaining formal education, which they declare forbidden. If the schools are closed, the goal of the terrorists would have been inadvertently achieved.”

The PDP urged the Federal Government to develop a comprehensive plan to combat the issue, instead of resorting to a simplistic approach of closing schools in a bid to prevent further kidnappings and to score cheap political points, quite characteristic of this administration.

“This alarm is crucial because, a closure of schools will certainly exacerbate the already challenging educational situation in Northern Nigeria, where, according to UNICEF, the majority of the 18.3 million out-of-school children (10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the secondary level) in Nigeria reside.

“This data not only paints a grim picture but also mirrors the exact situation in Nigeria. The series of attacks and kidnappings in different states within a week, is indicative of the alarming insecurity that has become the contemporary lived experience and new reality of Nigerians under the APC-led Bola Tinubu government.

“More troubling is the fact that when these unfortunate incidents happen, the administration’s response is usually lacklustre and unempathetic. For example, instead of the President visiting Kebbi and Niger States to meet and sympathise with the parents of the children who are in captivity, and to address the security personnel there, he merely directed the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi.

“A juxtaposition of the contingents sent to the US Congress and the G-20 meeting with Matawalle’s lone envoy, exposes the levity with which the presidency treats this matter. This reaction is most insensitive and dismissive of the gravity of the problem by the APC-led Federal Government.”

The PDP charged the government to immediately fund and implement the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools anchored on community intelligence and quick security response, capable of anticipating and contending with attacks on schools. Insecurity in schools will be a big disincentivisation for education in the country, especially in Northern Nigeria.

The party reminded the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire APC-led administration that the security of lives and property is the primary function of any government.

“At any time, government is unwilling, unable, or incapable of executing this primary role, such a government, must either ask for help (locally or internationally) or honourably resign, if it is sincere and responsible,” the party said.