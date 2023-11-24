Climate Change: House move to establish landscape architecture council

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading, a Bill, to provide for the establishment of the ‘Landscape Architects Registration Council of Nigeria,’ charged with the registration and regulation of landscape architects profession.

The proposed legislation sponsored by the Deputy Speaker Reps Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Kama Nkemkanma and 7 others at plenary on Thursday, seeks to mitigate the extreme environmental challenges, elevate our built environment and foster sustainable development.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Nkemkanma noted that the council when established will serve as the custodian of professional standards in the profession.

According to him, the council will undertake vital responsibility of determining who qualifies as a landscape architect, and maintain a register of qualified practitioners.

“The profession, contrary to notions of just planting flowers and addressing complex issues around social ecological resilience, also develops concepts on how to mitigate, and adapt to extreme environmental phenomena as well as turning the trajectory of development, is understood in an ever-changing climate,” he stressed.

He further noted that: “The role and contribution of landscape architecture, include the creation of an image of the Nigerian landscape through the application of contemporary environmental design principles and practices, along with traditional use of open spaces and integrating indigenous art with the modern concept of landscape planning.

“Landscape architecture which is an integral aspect of our infrastructure market contributes significantly to the aesthetic and functional aspects of our public and private spaces and facilities.

“Recognizing the paramount importance of practice of landscape architecture in the built environment and the overall economy, it becomes imperative to provide for a regulatory framework for the registration and regulation of professionals in this regard, to promote competence, professionalism, and ethical conduct of individuals engaged in the practice of landscape architecture.”

The Bill comprises twenty three sections, divided into five parts and one schedule, aims at determining who landscapes architects for the purposes of this Bill.

“Determining the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as landscape architects and reviewing those standards, from time to time, as circumstances may permit.

“Securing in accordance with the provisions of the Bill, establishment and maintenance of a register of persons entitled to practice as landscape architects and the publication, from time to time, of lists of those persons.

“Regulating and controlling practice of the profession in all its aspects and ramifications; performing such other functions that may be so conferred.”

Thereafter the Bill was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Rep Abbas Tajudeen who presided over the plenary session, it was however, passed and referred to the committee on Works for further legislative action.