Cleric urges politicians to fulfill campaign promises

An Islamic Cleric in Nasarawa State, Malam Kasimu Dahiru, has admonished politicians to fulfill their campaign promises and be just to their electorate for the overall development of the country.

He also called on parents to ensure the proper upbringing of their children in a Godly way to build an egalitarian society.

Dahiru, the Chief Imam of Millionaire Quarters in Lafia, Nasarawa State, made the call while presiding over the wedding Fatihah between Alhaji Hudu A Hudu, the member representing Awe North constituency at the state House of Assembly, and his beloved wife, Asma’u Kani, on Saturday in Lafia.

The cleric pronounced Hudu and Asma’u as husband and wife after the payment of N70,000 as dowry and the presentation of medical certificates.

The chief imam enjoined the husband to be fair and just to his wives in the interest of peace, unity, and progress in their family.

“As you are taking a second wife today, you should be fair and just to your wives. No discrimination in any way,” the cleric charged.

He also urged the couple to show love and understanding for their marriage to last forever.

Dahiru advised the couple not to allow third-party interference in their marriage and prayed to God to bless the union.

He further advised them to embrace other good virtues of marriage such as love, care, effective communication, tolerance, peace, and understanding, among other virtues, for their marriage to be successful.

He wished them God’s guidance, protection, and a blissful matrimony.

Rep. Abubakar Dahiru (APC-Lafia/Obi) and Mr Solomon Akwashiki, the member representing Lafia Central at the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, also urged the couple to show understanding and be patient with each other for their marriage to succeed.

The lawmakers, while congratulating the couple, prayed to God to bless their marriage abundantly.

Alhaji Adamu Ahmadu stood in as a representative of the bride’s family, while Alhaji Hashimu Aliyu, Sarkin Kanje, who stood in as a representative of the groom’s family, also underscored the importance for the couple to demonstrate patience and understanding.

They prayed for a fruitful and blessed married life.

Responding, the member representing Awe North constituency at the state House of Assembly, appreciated God for their successful marriage.

Hudu prayed to God to guide him in handling the affairs of his family, especially now that he has added a second wife.

“I feel delighted today, and I pray God to guide me to handle the affairs of my family positively,” he said.

He also appreciated the Speaker, members of the House, and staff of the legislature, as well as other well-wishers for their support.

Hudu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, prayed to God to grant the guests a safe journey to their various destinations.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of effective representation at the state legislature.

