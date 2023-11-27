Cleric, RCCG women to Tinubu, fix day for National thanksgiving

By Tom Okpe

Everlasting Light, Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Oladele Jegede and some women in the zone have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider fixing a day of National Thanksgiving for Nigerians.

The RCCG members believe that God Almighty has been faithful to Nigeria as a Nation, hence the need to thank Him, specially.

According to some speakers, the events in recent time have shown that Nigeria as a country has a special place in the heart of God.

Delivering her speech at the annual women convention titled; ‘Overflowing with Gratitude’ on Sunday, (Yesterday) at the Church auditorium in Lugbe Abuja, the Zonal Pastor, Jegede, said despite situation in the country and in the world, Nigeria is surviving, and God is still sustaining her.

The annual event witnessed special prayer for Nigeria, and its leaders with a special Thanksgiving song by the RCCG Everlasting Light, zonal women choir.

READ ALSO: Tinubu resolves Ondo state political crisis

“We are giving thanks to God today, because despite the situation in the country and in the world at large, the Almighty God has sustained us. God has made us to be Victorious.

“Our women are thanking God today because despite the situation in the country in the past years, God really preserved our families, so, we have cause to thank God.

“I believe that as a country, we should have a time to be thanking God. In the last elections, the world thought Nigeria will not be able to survive, even during Covid-19, people think Nigeria will not be able to survive it but here we are, Nigeria is still standing,” pst Jegede said.

Also speaking, Lydia Jegede, called on President Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider separating a day as a ‘National Thanksgiving Day in Nigeria.’

According to the Pastor’s wife, the secret of greatness is gratefulness. Only the people that are grateful can enjoy the blessings of God.

“Nigeria as a Nation has gone through a lot and survived, from economic meltdown to several natural disasters across the world but God gave us victory over all these situations.

“As a Nation, we need to cultivate attitude of thanking God everyday, every second and every minute because God loves Nigeria and I want to appeal to President Tinubu, that he should please, use his office to look into this request, by separating a day for Nigerians to be praising God once in a year, for God’s mercy, we would have been consumed.”

Speaking on the topic, ‘Christ functional family,’ the guest speaker, Pastor Kate Onyenekwe, asked the gathering to stand firm with the teaching of Christ, adding that a dysfunctional family is one in conflict, not committed to submitting to the will of God.

She emphasized the need for appreciation, love and forgiveness in their family.

The speaker said a dysfunctional family is more loyal to outsiders than their family members.

“In the Christ funtional family, there is effective communication, devoid of abusive words. But miscommunication is what happens in the dysfunctional family.

“It is expected of a Christ funtional family to be opened to each other regarding their health, finances, relationship and other aspect of life. Couple should not be like a dysfunctional family who does things differently.”