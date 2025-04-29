Clergy calls for urgent measures to curb insecurity in Nigeria

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Diocese of Lokoja Anglican Communion, has called on Government at all levels to demonstrate the requisite political will to combat worsening security situation in the Nigeria

This was part of the Communique issued and signed by The Most Rev’d Emmanuel Egbunu, Bishop of Lokoja Diocese and

Synod Clerical Secretary, at the end of the first session of the eleventh Synod of the Diocese of Lokoja Church Of Nigeria Anglican Communion, with the theme “The theme of the Synod is Peace with God. The Victory of the Atonement.

The communique added that the current situation whereby citizens have little confidence in the willingness of Government to protect them is lamentable, noting that Synod recognizing that Kogi is the natural heart of Nigeria.

It called on the government to take proactive measures towards making Kogi state a model for multilateral developments.

The Synod in session equally commiserated with the Catholic faithful over the transition of Pope Francis, describing the Pope as a man of Faith and godliness,•

Also, Synod commended the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for prompt and regular payment of salaries and pensions in the state and urged government to sustain the gesture.

It was resolved that true redemptive work can only be obtained through our Lord Jesus Christ not by human effort and we should pursue peace relentlessly while we are assured of obtaining same.•

The communique reads in part

“Christians should remain continually prayerful as it is a sine qua non for attaining peace and should make peace with one another, with their communities and their country before peace can be made with God and should promote the same.•

“The Synod observes that God loves Nigeria, but the Country is racing down a dangerous precipice due to lack of integrity, sincerity, discipline; and our propensity at defending the indefensible. Synod, therefore, calls on citizens to make peace with God through repentance.•

“The Synod laments that the new “religion” (politics) has taken a stronger grip on the minds and conscience of Nigerians in blatant disregard of .godly values, decency and fair play. Synod therefore calls on Nigerians to revert to godly values, decency and decorum.+

“The Synod urges Government to take immediate steps to avert further tragedies on the Felele highway, which has become a deathtrap.•

“The Synod expresses shock with the hostile attitude of some Government officials towards efforts of the Diocese to develop educational institutions for the benefit of all, particularly their constant threat to revoke the Diocesan land at Zone 8, Lokoja in spite of the earlier release of a larger portion of our land to Government.

“Synod notes that the church is not only for spiritual activities but also for psychomotor activities, as such a football competition named after The Most Rev’d Emmanuel A.S. Egbunu will be competed for by the Youth in the Diocese.

“Synod affirms the introduction of Interreligious Council and urges Government to strengthen the council in the interest of religious harmony in the State.

“Synod recognizing the important historical roles of Bishop Ajayi Crowther, particularly in Kogi State, urged Government to find a befitting way to immortalize him”.

