Clash of interests over guber candidates rock Adamawa CAN

…as YOWICAN endorses Binani and Dami prefers Fintiri

By Tom Garba

Declaration weeks ago by the chairman, Adamawa State Chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Steven Dami Mamza to endorse the incumbent Governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of PDP for a reelection has been challenged.

Mamza on campaign grounds in Michaka told the people to vote for Fintiri because he has performed and he can’t misguide them to that fact.

Contrary to his submission, the Youth wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Adamawa State Chapter has shown preference for the All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC) Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as their sole candidate.

The Youth gave the endorsement during a congress in reciprocation of good gesture by the APC guber candidate and passionately called on the youth to cast their votes for Binani.

The Youth CAN Chairman, Rev. Gabriel Shall in a statement said the recent car empowerment to Christian organizations and bodies is one of the reasons why they considered Binani as the candidate to beat.

He further said that Binani and her deputy, Titsi Ganama has been extending hands of fellowship to them and that it is now a pay back time for them to reciprocate the good deeds.

“We will not forget to appreciate Hon. Titsi Ganama and his principal who identifies with us in time of needs.

The duo have been extending a hand of fellowship to the Christian community which is evident in the Eight (8) vehicles gifted.

“The vehicles which were donated to Catholic diocese of Yola, Anglican Diocese of Yola, ECWA DCC Yola, Gongola Baptist Confidence Yola and LCCN headquarters (Diocese)

Others on the beneficiary lists are LCCN Headquarters (Non Diocese), EYN Headquarters Kwarhi and Petecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Adamawa State chapter.

“Apart from those given to Main CAN and Women Wing. We appreciate them for a work well done. Though we are not among the lucky ones but we believed at the appointed time our own will come and we are never selfish that we can’t appreciate her.

“There’s is no two ways about the next coming gubernatorial election, we going to extend the same gesture as Christian Youth in the state to Sen Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani and her running mate, Hon. Titsi Ganama and we are calling on all Christian youth in the state to vote for them.

The meeting Which is first of its kind since the beginning of 2023, the Youth Chairman, Gabriel Said brought together all the 21 Local Excos, Bloc Leaders and State Excos of the Association.

“We truly appreciate the effort of the Youths across the state. We are still appealing to them to conduct themselves in good manner during the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections. We should always bear in mind that power belongs to God and he gave it to whom he wishes at anytime.

“Having that in mind, then we know that politics is not a do or die affair, politics comes and go but our relationship and our togetherness remain till eternity. We can’t afford to sacrifice our relationship at the gate of politics or for the interest of any selfish politician.

“As we are preparing to go and exercise our civil rights this weekend. We should know that we are going to give chance to someone that is going to lead for four or more years. As youths materials things should not be our priority, but someone who has an inclusive government with youth and ready to build or rebuild this state.” the statement further read.

