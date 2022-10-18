CJN to swear-in 62 new SANs, flag-off new Legal year Nov 28

By Andrew Orolua

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will swear-in 62 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday, November, 28th 2022 at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court instead of November 21.

A statement by Dr. Akande Festus, Director, Press & Information Supreme Court stated that “the earlier announced date of 21st November, 2022 to swear-in the newly appointed Senior Advocates had to be shifted to the new date of 28th November, 2022 in order to accommodate other programmes slated for the Court’s new legal year.”

It explained that the swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes planned to formally usher-in the 2022/2023 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Going by our age-long tradition, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2021/2022 legal year.

It would be recalled that out of the 174 applicants for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2022, 62 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise. Out of this number, 53 are advocates while 9 are academics.

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a highly eventful and remarkably successful 2021/2022 legal year on Monday 23rd July, 2022. Though the Court had started sitting since 12th September, 2022, the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in line with our tradition.

All the programmes billed to mark the commencement of the new legal year are to begin at 10:00am in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

