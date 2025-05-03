CITN hails tax reform bill as key to Nigeria’s development

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Samuel Agbeluyi, has described the tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly as a transformative opportunity for Nigeria’s economy.

He urged state and local governments to demonstrate the political will necessary for its implementation once it becomes law.

Speaking ahead of CITN’s 27th Annual Tax Conference, scheduled for 12–16 May 2025 at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Agbeluyi emphasised the bill’s potential to drive national development.

The conference, themed: ‘Taxation for Development: Policies, Law and Implementation,’ will focus on fostering a tax-paying culture and addressing the challenges of implementation.

“This tax reform bill is unprecedented in its scope and importance,” Agbeluyi said during a press briefing at the CITN Secretariat in Lagos. “It reflects decades of advocacy and advice from our members, many of whom contributed to its drafting. If implemented with the necessary political will, particularly at the sub-national level, this bill could transform Nigeria’s economy.”

Agbeluyi highlighted the need for sufficient government revenue to fund public expenditure, which he said would accelerate Nigeria’s transition from a developing to a developed nation. He also noted that the bulk of the bill’s implementation would rest on state governors and local government chairmen, urging them to address discrepancies in tax collection practices.

The conference will bring together political leaders, including governors from Plateau, Nasarawa, Ondo, and possibly Edo states, to engage with tax professionals. Agbeluyi praised the growing collaboration between the Institute and political leaders, calling it a positive step towards achieving the bill’s objectives.

“This year’s conference builds on last year’s efforts to create a tax-paying culture,” he said. “Without such a culture, the law cannot implement itself. With it, we can fully realise the benefits of this landmark legislation.”