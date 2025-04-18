Citizens, media poorly informed on digital rights

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), known as the Accountability Lab, have argued that citizens and media practitioners are not aware of their digital rights, urging them to prioritize acquiring the knowledge as it will help in mitigating right abuse.

Speaking in a one-day seminar held in Jos mid-week, an official of the Accountability Lab, Alfred Agu, said the event became necessary as the public are becoming bullied daily on cyberspace.

“The growing concerns over how poorly informed many citizens and even media professionals are about their digital rights is alarming”, the official said.

Tagged: “Digital Rights Roundtable Engagement”, the effort was in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy, ActionAid, and DIGICIVIC.

It is a two-year advocacy project focused on strengthening digital freedoms, Agu noted.

Digital rights laws, if acquired, will become a crucial defense against the increasing incidents of online harassment, unauthorized surveillance, and data breaches, Agu who was the lead facilitator informed his students.

“According to him: “There have been numerous instances of data breaches, unsolicited surveillance, and online harassment.

“Journalists are the mouthpiece of the people. If they don’t know their rights and can’t protect themselves, they become vulnerable and that creates a gap in information flow and public awareness,” he explained.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), remain the most critical tools for safeguarding digital spaces, urging journalists to not only understand these laws but also comply with them in the course of their work.

“We want journalists to understand the civic space online, the forms of intimidation that can occur, and how they can respond effectively.

“By knowing their rights, leveraging advocacy, and amplifying public awareness, they can play a critical role in defending digital freedoms,” he added.

Also speaking, Adesuwa Iluobe, ActionAid Nigeria, and a representative of the coalition of civil society organisations, stressed the link between digital rights and broader civic reforms, particularly within the judiciary.

She said journalists must begin to use their platforms not only to report violations but to advance structural reforms through informed reporting.

“We are here to engage with journalists in Jos on their rights, and to also explore how civic and digital rights can be protected.

“There are challenges of corruption, delayed justice, and serious concerns about the independence of the judiciary. Journalists can help address these issues by grounding their work in law and facts,” she said.

She urged participants to take time to study key legislative frameworks such as the Electoral Act and judicial procedures, noting that factual, law-based reporting can help educate the public and support reform efforts.