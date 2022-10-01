Citizens’ Common International launches Nigerian youth voice survey

By Ukpono Ukpong

A non-governmental organisation, Citizens’ Common International, yesterday launched the Nigerian youth voice survey, a special effort dedicated at capturing the experiences opinions, ideas and thoughts of young Nigerians about the future of Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Executive Director, Citizens’ Commons International, Olalekan Oshunkoya, said the survey seeks to capture voices of young Nigerians on a number of topical issues of importance to as youths and as a country.

“As we explore our picture in Nigeria’s future, we are asking our peers to share their experiences on what it means to be Nigerian, our voices as the new voices in policy making across all levels of government.

“With concerns surrounding educational opportunities for young Nigerians with incessant and prolonged ASUU strikes, we are exploring our future as Nigerian youths with mass unemployment and limited economic opportunities. Issues such as peace, insecurity, public leadership, entrepreneurship, renegotiating our federal system, access to social services, police brutality, access to justice, to quality education, health, housing, our perception on corruption, and Nigeria’s brand in the eye of the world are not left out.

“The survey is about young Nigerians taking charge of our future by informing our leaders of our priorities with evidence, and we call on our peers to stand out and complete the survey en masse so we can build the Nigeria we desire.

“We are reaching out to youth leaders, student leaders, activists, civic leaders, community leaders and media houses, online and traditional media outlets to help spread the word and mobilize young people aged 18 to 35 to complete this public survey.

“In the next few hours, Nigeria will be celebrating its 62 Independent Anniversary, and this is another opportunity to reflect in our collective responsibility as Nigerians to take actions to be solution providers and responsible citizens to build our country.”

While noting that Nigeria today, is far from the dreams of our founding fathers, he said that we must all contribute to the effort to redirect the fortunes of this country toward a more inclusive socio-political aspirations of our founding father.

“We must build a Nigeria that works for the many and not the few. We are targeting up to 25,000 responses across geo-political zones and we will be reaching to youths where they are.

“Our mobilization efforts will reach out to young people from campuses to communities, from villages to cities and ensure that we re representative participation of Nigerian youth population.” He said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...