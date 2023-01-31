CISLAC, IMC organises peaceful, non-violence election discussions in Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in collaboration with Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), is organizing around table discussed on issues around peaceful and non-violent conduct of 2023 general elections.

The meeting slated for Tuesday (Today) in Kaduna state, would be attended by stakeholders drawn from across various relevant organizations including the mass media.

Discussions, according to the organizers, would centred on issues around the peaceful conduct of the election, pre- election, during and post elections matters respectively.

CISLAC, IMC stressed the need and importance of peaceful, non-violent and participatory election as a means of promoting sustainable democracy in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

READ ALSO: Banks will continue to accept old naira notes after..

“The importance of a peaceful, non-violence and participatory election as a means of promoting sustainable democracy in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized”, it stated.

According to the statement issued and made available to newsmen, on Tuesday, the role of political parties in the peace process is also critical.

“It is in light of this that CISLAC and IMC have been engaging to promote a multi-stakeholders approach with various stakeholders to ensure a peaceful 2023 election in Kaduna state. As a critical stakeholder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...