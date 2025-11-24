CISLAC expresses concern over kidnapping of school children 

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has expressed concerned over the recurrence of attacks and kidnapping of school children and the strain on the country’s security institutions.

A statement issued by CISLAC’s Executive Director and Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), Auwal Rafsanjani, on Saturday in Abuja, called for a coordinated security strategy to stop the trend.

Rafsanjani noted that the Nigerian Army remains heavily deployed across nearly all states in spite constitutional provisions that place primary responsibility for internal security on the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The CISLAC chief condemned the recent abductions in Kebbi and the kidnapping of pupils of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger, describing the attacks as direct assaults on education and the future of Nigerian children.

He said that the abductions further worsen the country’s troubling rate of out-of-school children and undermine children’s dignity and safety.

Rafsanjani also criticised what he called the diversion of police officers to politicians and private individuals at the expense of vulnerable communities and schools.

He said that the commercialisation of roadblocks had turned security points into centres of extortion rather than zones of protection and urged the authorities to dismantle such roadblocks and redeploy officers to where they are needed.

Expressing concern about the increasing politicisation of law enforcement as well as cases where large numbers of officers were assigned to individuals instead of communities.

According to him, such developments reflect weakened police leadership and embolden irresponsible political behaviour.

The organisation called for comprehensive security sector reforms focused on accountability, intelligence gathering, upgraded equipment, improved welfare, professional conduct and stronger interagency coordination.

Rafsanjani also urged the government to adopt effective early warning and early response mechanisms, noting that many attacks occur in spite clear warning signs.

He further questioned the effectiveness of the Nigeria–U.S. Bi-National Commission, a platform created to strengthen cooperation on security, governance, trade and investment.

He urged Nigeria to address its internal governance and security gaps before expecting external partnerships to yield meaningful results.

He said that such events demonstrate insensitivity at a time when many Nigerians are being kidnapped, displaced, or killed and reflect a broader leadership failure.

He called for coordinated action by the Federal Government, security agencies, community leaders, civil society organisations and international partners to rescue abducted school children in Kebbi and Niger states.

The CISLAC boss also called for the prevention of further attacks and implementation of urgent reforms to restore professionalism in security operations and rebuild public trust.

Rafsanjani warned that Nigeria cannot continue to operate under weak and uncoordinated security structures, insisting that decisive action is necessary to protect the lives, dignity and future of all citizens.