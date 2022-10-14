Cisco places Imo State on digital map, begins Cyber Security training

By Tunde Opalana

As part of Imo State plan to become Nigeria digital capital, tech network security giant, Cisco will be providing a week long cyber security training in Owerri stating from 14 October, 2022 at ICAPS, along Egbu Road, before Owerri Mall.

This training is been provided as part of the Imo State Digital Cyber Security week which is in partnership with Cisco.

The Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi made the disclosure in Owerri while addressing Imo Ecosystem/hub leaders yesterday in an initial briefing and introductory conversation on the Imo digital plan of the Imo State government.

Dr Amadi expressed his excitement and readiness to work with young people and communities who are already doing great work around the digital sector.

He said that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma have been bitten by a digital bug, hence his decision to digitalize the state and provide all the necessary support and resources required to achieve a Digital Imo State.

The Hon Commissioner assured the Ecosystem/ Hub leaders of his commitment to bring his wealth of knowledge, experience and network to ensure that Imo youths are upscaled and connected to global opportunities.

He promised to also use government and other platforms and partnerships to market talents from the Imo Ecosystem.

Amadi used the opportunity to invite the entire imo youths to the official flag off and training program of the Cyber Security week which is in partnership with Cisco, today 14 October, 2022 at ICAPS, along eEgbu Road, before Owerri Mall.

Also present in the meeting was the Special Adviser to the Imo state governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu who expressed readiness to work with the Imo Ecosystem/ hub leaders to ensure seamless information dissemination and interaction with the government.

Ecosystem leaders present at the meeting are; Ikenna Okechukwu, Founder Bedrock Initiative; Chukwuma Anurunkem, Founder Imo startups Community, Nicole Njoku, Managing Director MELAN CONSULTS, Chidi Duru Founder of CODEANTS, Excel Ajah, founder Social Media Fest, Iyke Chukwure, founder Urbanize Africa, Uchenna Akujobi, Executive Secretary OCCIMA and a few others.

