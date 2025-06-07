Church Buries Man Who Fell From Cocoa House In Ibadan

The Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has laid to rest a 22-year-old man who tragically fell from one of the upper floors of the 26-storey Cocoa House in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The deceased, a graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), was participating in a cybersecurity training program when the incident occurred.

According to Tribune Online, he lived with his mother in the Meridian area of Apata, Ibadan, while his father resides in the United States.

A source close to the family described him as “humble and respectful,” despite coming from a well-to-do background.

“He came from a good home and was very humble and respectful. He had a car that his parents gave him, but you’d never know from the way he carried himself,” the source said.

Another witness shared troubling details about how the situation was managed following the fall:

“The company said he was taken to the emergency ward, but he had already died. His mother wasn’t even contacted by the company. It was a random person who called her,” the source claimed.