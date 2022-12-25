Christmas: Gbajabiamila rejoices with Christians, calls for national prayers

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with Christian faithful while marking this year’s Christmas.

Gbajabiamila said Christmas, which is marked to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is a period for sober reflection and re-dedication to His teachings and ways.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi in Abuja on Sunday, Speaker Gbajabiamila enjoined Christian faithful and other Nigerians to use the period to pray for peaceful and successful general elections in 2023.

READ ASO: Youths emerge winners of Yamaha Road music challenge

He said: “As the country is getting ready for the general elections, it remains imperative for Nigerians to eschew any form of violence and acts that could undermine peaceful conduct of the polls.”

The Speaker equally urged Nigerians to cooperate with all relevant government agencies and officials before, during, and after the elections, wishing Christian faithful peaceful Christmas celebrations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...