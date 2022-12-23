Christmas fireworks ‘knockout’ banned in Anambra

The government of Anambra state has banned the use of fireworks, knockouts, as well as their sales this yuletide.

Naija News reports that state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday noted that it is ‘a part of proactive measures to sustain public safety and peace in the state’.

The state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, in the release, said ‘the use of knockouts and others, aside from constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated with their usage, especially during this harmattan period.’

This is in addition to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of crimes, the CP added.

CP Echeng called on ‘parents/guardians to impress on their children and wards to desist from the sales and use of fireworks, firecrackers, knockouts, and others ‘as the ban is in the best interest of all’.

He warned persons trading in the banned items to seek alternative ventures, and assured that the ‘command would leave no stone unturned to ensure that there would not be any form of security breach, especially during this yuletide’.

He also urged residents of the state ‘to be vigilant and security conscious’, as well as ‘report all suspicious movements to the command through any of112 or 07039194332’.

