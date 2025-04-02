Christian group faults Sultan on non-indigeneship

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Christian group under the aegis of Arewa United Faith (AUF), has faulted the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on his assertion that everyone is treated as indigene in the State.

The group said for several decades Christians are considered unbelievers in Muslim dominated north, as no Church is issued with a certificate of Occupancy (C Of O).

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent, Mr Ezra Musa, while responding to the Sultan, added that Christians do not occupy political offices in Sokoto.

“How then would the Sultan say that no one is treated as non-indigene when Christians are killed in an unprovoked attack without the Sultan or security agencies ensuring justice is served”, he said.

Recall that the Sultan has called on state governors across Nigeria to treat all residents as indigenes, regardless of their state of origin.

RAED ALSO: Delta marks 100 years with renovated flight museum

The Sultan had emphasized that in Sokoto, all Nigerians are considered part of the resident community, fostering inclusivity and unity.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have non-indigenes, but rather members of the resident communities,” the Sultan had stated, urging other states to adopt this approach to promote peace, harmony, and national integration.

Musa however, called on the Muslims dominated north to emulate the southerners’ inclusivity rather than paying lip service to peaceful coexistence.