Christian Elders talk tough, ask FG to go after bandits killing Nigerians

The Kogi East Christian Elders Forum has joined the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and the Middle Belt Forum, MBF to call on the Nigerian Government to go after the bandits attacking the citizenry, rather than defending .

In a communique issued in Kaduna after a 2-day Annual National Prayer Congress held at Ankpa, Kogi State, the Elders Forum said it welcomes President Donald Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as a ” Country of Particular Concern” arising from repeated acts of genocide against Christians in the country.

The Communique, signed by the National President and Secretary of the Forum, Pastor Joseph Egwuda and Elder Joel Dagono, said that the US President’s declaration should serve as a wake up call to the Nigerian government.

It reaffirmed Congress stands with the Middle Belt Forum to oppose any attempt to call the Middle Belt a Northern appendage, stressing that the middle belt is neither North nor South, but the Middle Belt of Nigeria.

The Congress also declared that it stands with CAN and the Middle Belt Forum, in their mutual decision to respect and work with leaders who are mindful of the Middle Belt .

The Communique recommends self-help and asked Pastors and other Church leaders to work for the safety of their members, while Church Leadership should strategize by using Kogi East Neighborhood Watch, a community security outfit and youths to safe-guard their Churches through networking among themselves

The Congress says it supports Community mobilization of youths, through vetted and approved vigilante groups to patrol, raise alarm, and defend their people from bandit attacks.

While stressing the need to sensitize and educate Kogi East stakeholders to advance the course of Igala Language and culture to avoid extinction, the Forum counsels the stakeholders to as a matter of urgency, ensure participation in the current voters’ registration,

The Congress resolved to begin a more deliberate engagement with heads of denominations, CAN and other like-minded Christian groups on how to bring political education to Christians with a view to developing a system of raising, endorsing and mobilizing strong viable trust worthy candidates for political offices.

It condemned what it calls Reckless and Indiscriminate Turbanning of Foreigners and Non-Indigenes by some traditional rulers in Kogi East and cautioned on these practices.

Congress also resolved to engage in prayers and support for citizens of Kogi East, Kogi state and the Middle Belt who are given opportunities to serve their father land in leadership positions in Nigeria.

The communique emphasized that the Congress anticipates more opportunities from the government for the appointment of her highly educated and skilled sons and daughters into the service and leadership opportunities.