Christian Atsu found alive after earthquake in Turkey

Christian Atsu has been found alive following an earthquake that rocked Turkey on Monday.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player was among those trapped under the rubble following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, which has led to the loss of over 4,000 lives.

Although found alive, Daily Mail reports that Atsu has sustained injuries as confirmed on Tuesday by the Vice President of Turkish club, Hatayspor, which Atsu plays for, after speculations were raised that he had been rescued on Monday night.

Atsu formerly played for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United before joining Super Lig club Hataysport last summer.

The club’s Sporting Director, Taner Savut, was also missing alongside Atsu but is still yet to be found. The vice president was quoted as saying, “Christian Atsu was taken out with injuries. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.

“Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours,” he added.

Also confirming Atsu’s rescue on Tuesday morning, team-mate Kerim Alici, said on Turkish TV that the player had been rescued alive.

Footage shared on social media by Ajansspor showed a rescue team in the village of Ekinci in the Adıyaman District claiming that voices of Atsu and sporting director Savut could be heard under the rubble, after their homes collapsed following the earthquake.

READ ALSO: Stop Uzodinma’s move to borrow additional N118 Billion.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet has also detailed that there is an anxious wait to rescue Savut, the sporting director, with rescue teams navigating the rubble.

With more than 4,000 people killed and thousands more injured, rescue operations are still ongoing to save more lives with rescue teams working all through the night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...