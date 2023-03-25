Chrisland, staff, vendor to be charged with manslaughter, others

Lagos State Government has disclosed that Chrisland School, some members of Staff and one of its vendors during its Inter-house Sports would be charged for the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

The offences to be charged with include involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts.

The State Ministry of Justice which noted that the offences are contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, recalled that Adeniran a Student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, slumped on February 9 during the Inter-house Sports organised by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos, where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

“The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March, 2023, for review of the duplicate case file.

“On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff and one of the Vendors.

“They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” noted a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Mrs Grace Alo.

Mrs Alo added that Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website.

It would be recalled that the cause of Whitney’s death generated controversies as the school had said the 12-year-old slumped and passed away during the school’s inter-house sports competition at the Agege Stadium.

The claim was punctured by her parents who maintained that their daughter was in good health condition when the school bus picked her up on the morning of her death.

However, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in March disclosed that Whitney died from electrocution and Asphyxia, according to the autopsy conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.