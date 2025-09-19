Cholera outbreak in Bauchi Kills, over 200 infected

The Bauchi State Government has confirmed a fresh outbreak of cholera that has killed 58 people and infected 258 across 14 local government areas.

Auwal Jatau, the Deputy Governor, disclosed the figures on Thursday during the inauguration of the state’s Cholera Steering Committee in Bauchi, which is expected to coordinate a multi-sectoral response to the disease.

Speaking at the event, Jatau said the outbreak continues to stretch the state’s resources and requires a united front.

“The recurrent outbreaks continue to claim lives, disrupt livelihoods, and place enormous strain on our health system and socio-economic well-being.

“As of week 35, the state had recorded 258 new cholera cases and 58 deaths,” he stated.

He tasked the Steering Committee and the Technical Working Group, led by Commissioner for Health, Sani Danbam, to provide direction and ensure timely intervention.

“These committees are expected to serve as the central coordinating bodies to lead Bauchi State’s multi-sectoral response to cholera outbreaks.

“And also, to drive long-term prevention strategies in alignment with the National Cholera Control Plan and the broader goals of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention,” Jatau said.

The Deputy Governor also underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, stressing that the fight against cholera could not be left to the health sector alone.

“You can see from the composition that no sector is left behind. Health, environment, water resources, education, agriculture, finance, women affairs, and information are all represented.

“The State House of Assembly, security agencies, emergency management bodies, development partners, and civil society organisations are also part of this effort.

“It shows clearly that Bauchi is committed to stopping cholera,” he added.

He further appealed to the public to support government initiatives by adhering to hygiene practices, safe water use, and early reporting of suspected cases.

“Government will play its part, but the people must also do their part. Simple steps like washing hands, boiling drinking water, and reporting symptoms early can save lives.

This is how we will reduce the burden and prevent another outbreak,” Jatau said.

Cholera outbreaks are recurrent in Bauchi, often linked to unsafe water and poor sanitation. Authorities say the latest response will focus on both emergency measures and long-term solutions.

With the committees inaugurated, Bauchi State now looks to strengthen surveillance, expand public health education, and improve access to safe water in affected communities.