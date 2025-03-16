Chloe Bailey Sparks Burna Boy Breakup Rumors with Cryptic Lyrics

Famous American singer Chloe Bailey has sparked breakup rumors with Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy following a series of cryptic posts and social media actions.

In a recent music cover shared on Instagram, Chloe seemingly addressed heartbreak and betrayal, leading fans to speculate about the status of her rumored relationship with Burna Boy. The emotionally charged lyrics appeared to take subtle jabs at an ex, fueling speculation that she was referencing the Nigerian superstar.

The breakup rumors come on the heels of Burna Boy’s alleged controversy involving Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje.

According to reports, Sophia publicly accused Burna Boy of reneging on his alleged promise to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for a one-night stand.

Following the controversy, Chloe Bailey unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram, intensifying speculation about their split.

The lyrics of Chloe’s Instagram cover seemingly reflected feelings of betrayal and wasted time:

“Don’t know about the other girls you used to deal with, but I do not need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no.

“You are not even worth it, got me out here looking crazy. I should not have ignored all the signs. You wasted all my time, I know you are gonna miss all of the times we had shared. There is only one Chloe in the world, and no other woman can compare.”

These words, coupled with her social media activity, have led fans to believe she was shading Burna Boy.

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s romance was first confirmed on February 6, 2025, when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Lagos, Nigeria.

While neither has publicly addressed the breakup speculation, fans are closely monitoring their social media interactions for further clues.

Could this be the official end of their short-lived romance? Stay tuned for more updates.