Chioma Ikokwu: Frequent beatings by my ex often landed me in hospital

Real Housewives star, Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as ‘Chiomagoodhair’ has revealed the horrific experiences she went though in her first relationship which left her with a heart scare.

The actress said she was regularly abused by her ex- boyfriend and often ended up in the hospital. She made this revelation in the latest episode of Toke Moments hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to Chioma, the signs were there but she ignored it. One of them was that he consistently asked for forgivenessfor his wrongs.

The second was his barrage of gifts, messages and attention he gave her to assuage her feeling.

Her words, “I’ve been in a relationship that was violent, in my first relationship. But the thing is, the most violent men are the serial beggars. I remember the first time he did it, he slept outside my house on the floor for 3 days in the rain, sunshine and everything. Obviously by the fourth day and everything, I’m not a devil, so I was like come in and sleep in the corridor. Then I woke up in the middle of the night and he was next to me on the bed.”

While baring her mind to the host, Chioma said that it’s always a difficult situation to face the shame and embarrassment of being battered by your man as she was just able to confide in a friend.

“These men beg and shower you with gifts and all these things and I’m a very strong person so, I went back and it happened the second time. Both times I ended up in the hospital. It wasn’t a small thing. I did not have the courage to leave. The first time, I told my friend not to tell anyone because I was ashamed. He was so narcissistic. He was not taking responsibility and was telling people that I hit my face on the door, she explained”