‘China Won’t Defend Us’: Adeboye Urges Tinubu to ‘Move Fast’ on Trump Threat

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has asked President Bola Tinubu to “move fast and wisely” and engage US President Donald Trump diplomatically over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The advice comes after Trump asked the US Department of Defence to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria and warned the Nigerian government to act swiftly to end the “killing of Christians”. The US president also called Nigeria a “disgraced country”.

Speaking at the November Holy Ghost Service in Redemption City on Friday, Adeboye offered specific suggestions.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely.

“Find a way to convince the president of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign,” he said.

Adeboye cautioned that no world power would defend Nigeria in the face of external aggression, despite China recently warning against interference.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will.

“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims — innocent people are dying,” Adeboye added.

‘Your Speech Writers Don’t Like You’

Speaking further, Adeboye criticised a section of Tinubu’s Independence Day speech, which stated that “peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities… and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes”.

The RCCG pastor said he “almost spoke last month” after hearing the remarks.

“I heard him saying all is well now, that displaced people have returned to their villages,” he said.

“I almost said the one who wrote that speech does not like him. Somebody wrote it, but it was the president who read it…

“My conclusion will be that several people around my beloved in-laws are not telling him the truth. The following day, we read that a traditional ruler was killed in Kwara or Kogi,” he added.

The cleric noted that Tinubu “inherited this problem” but must now focus on solving it.

“I am an applied mathematician; I am only interested in getting the problem solved,” Adeboye said.