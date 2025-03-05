China reiterates commitment to youth empowering in Nigerian

By Tom Okpe

The People’s Republic of China has reiterated its commitment in fighting poverty in Nigeria, by investing in youth empowerment through basic training and entrepreneurship development.

Making this commitment in Abuja on Tuesday, at the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Secretariat, Buhari House, during a courtesy call on the Party National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dan Hai,

who led the delegation, said the Asian giant has already lifted millions of its citizens’ from poverty, and would readily assist Nigeria do same, for its teeming population.

He disclosed that the Chinese major political Party, the Chinese Communist Party, CCP, has grown it’s membership beyond 90 million members, offering to partner with Nigeria in deepening civil rule in the country.

He further stated that the acceptance of the CPC, has made the party the largest in Asia just as APC has become, “the biggest party in Africa.”

Hai said: “I commended the growing economic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Republic of China. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China further cemented the diplomatic ties which I hope, will grow from strength to strength.

“China is regarded as an Asian giant due to its large population, vast territory, and significant economic influence within the Asian continent, making it one of the most powerful and prominent countries in the region,” he added.

In his response, the APC National Chairman, Dr Ganduje commended the envoy for finding time to visit the APC National Secretariat,

expressing delight in the commitment of the Chinese Ambassador to the empowerment of Nigerian youths.

Ganduje also, the Chinese Government, for the cultural and economic exchanges already being enjoyed by the two countries youths.

The two leaders however, discussed areas of shared and mutual interest between the two countries, with a gift to the APC National Chairman, on behalf of the people of China.