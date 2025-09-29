China launches new ‘K visa’ amid U.S. H-1B restrictions

China has begun issuing a new visa known as the K visa, a scheme targeted at young foreign science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates.

The initiative is being launched at a time when the United States is imposing stricter requirements on its own H-1B visa programme, Reuters reports.

The K visa, announced in August and formally introduced this week, enables foreign graduates to enter, reside, and work in China without a job offer.

Observers say this makes it particularly attractive to those seeking an alternative to the U.S. system, where employer sponsorship and a lottery-based selection process limit opportunities.

The timing of the programme’s debut coincides with Washington’s proposal to introduce a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a measure likely to discourage companies and applicants.

“The symbolism is powerful: while the U.S. raises barriers, China is lowering them,” said Iowa-based immigration attorney Matt Mauntel-Medici, referring to the K visa.

“The U.S. has definitely shot itself in the foot on H-1Bs, and the timing is exquisite for China’s K visa,” said Michael Feller, chief strategist at Geopolitical Strategy.

“It’s an appealing alternative for Indian STEM professionals seeking flexible, streamlined visa options,” said Bikash Kali Das, an Indian student at Sichuan University.

“China will need to ensure Indian citizens feel welcome and can do meaningful work without Mandarin,” said Feller.

“The recruitment effort targeting Indian tech talent in China is growing but remains moderate compared to the more intensive, well-established, and well-funded initiatives aimed at repatriating Chinese STEM talent,” said Sichuan University’s Das.

“Asian countries like China don’t rely on immigration and local Chinese governments have many ways to attract domestic talent,” said a Chinese STEM graduate who recently secured a job with a Silicon Valley firm.

“If China can attract even a sliver of global tech talent, it will be more competitive in cutting-edge technology,” Feller said.