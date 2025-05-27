Children’s Day: Tinubu reaffirms commitment to child protection

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to the protection, development, and empowerment of every Nigerian child.

In his address to the nation, President Tinubu described Nigerian children as “the pride and future of our great nation,” emphasizing their role as the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, innovation, and leadership.

The president who made these remarks at the 2025 national children’s day highlighted the importance of this year’s theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

The president, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud stated that violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in Nigeria.

Tinubu announced the full implementation of the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030):

He said this comprehensive roadmap was aimed at preventing abuse, prosecuting perpetrators, and supporting victims. The plan is backed by robust financing and multi-sectoral coordination.

President Tinubu said; “government is conducting a comprehensive review of the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to expand protections, close implementation gaps, and ensure nationwide enforcement.

“The Cybercrime Act is also being leveraged to combat cyberbullying and online exploitation.

“The Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) is being scaled up for real-time tracking and response to cases.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs is strengthening community-based mechanisms and leading nationwide awareness campaigns.”

On Education and Inclusion, the president said a National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools has been introduced, with guidelines for school administrators. Social-emotional learning and child safeguarding embedded in teacher training.

The president further stressed that the government is expanding access to primary healthcare, upscaling Mother and Child Hospitals, and implementing the Nutrition 774 programme and School Feeding Scheme to ensure no child goes hungry and every child receives the nutrition needed to thrive.

The President assured children that their voices and dreams matter while urging them to speak up if they were bullied or harmed, promising that they would be heard and protected.

The President commended states that have taken bold steps for children’s welfare and urged others to follow suit.

FCT Women Affairs Mandate Secretary Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi calls for Bullying-Free Schools and Full Implementation of Child Rights Act

Benjamins-Laniyi, in her address, commended parents, caregivers, and educators for their vital role in nurturing children and emphasized the importance of children as the nation’s future.

She emphasized the significance of the day, first observed in Nigeria in 1964, as a national commitment to promoting children’s rights and welfare.

The Secretary expressed concern over persistent bullying in schools and urged students to speak out against such acts while encouraging school management to foster safe, inclusive environments and innovative curricula.

“The Women Affairs Secretariat has also championed interventions such as advocacy against Gender-Based violence and improved guidelines for orphanage homes,” she affirmed.

Benjamins-Laniyi reminded the gathering of Nigeria’s adoption of the Child Rights Act in 2003 and called for its full domestication and implementation by all states to ensure every Nigerian child enjoys their fundamental rights.

The high point of the event was the presentation of trophies to deserving schools that participated in a marchpass to commemorate the 2025 national children’s day celebration.