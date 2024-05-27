Children’s day: No effort will be spread in securing the nation’s future-President Bola Tinubu

Children’s Day in Nigeria, observed on May 27th, is a significant celebration dedicated to honoring the nation’s young ones and recognizing their importance as the future leaders and innovators.

This special day is marked by various activities and events designed to both entertain and educate children, while also highlighting the issues they face and advocating for their rights and well-being.

In this light, President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s children, the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future, on the special occasion of Children’s Day.

The President rejoices with parents, guardians, and families across the nation, and calls for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.

President Tinubu affirms that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, urging the preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation.

The President states that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realization of their dreams.

With increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the President emphasizes that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu reassures the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.