Children injured as fresh explosion rocks Kaduna community

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Tensions were at the climax Saturday afternoon when explosion reportedly rocked a community in Kaduna state, leaving about 10 children seriously injured.

Investigation has reportedly commenced in the place in Kidandan community, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State, following the explosion which allegedly injured the children allegedly playing with the explosive device.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incident, journalists were told that the explosion happened on Saturday afternoon causing tension and fears in the predominantly Hausa community.

A source confided that “Fear gripped Kidandan village in the Giwa LGA of Kaduna State on Saturday afternoon as 10 children suffered injuries in a sudden explosion.

“The incident occurred while the children were playing with an object discovered in a nearby bush. Emergency services and Investigation is ongoing”, he said.

Pictures of the victims obtained by journalist showed them bloody as they were being attended to by some residents. They were later rushed to Shika Hospital in Zaria for treatment.

The Village Head, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ruka, also confirmed the incident, saying he was trying to compile the names of the victims because the police had visited the community.

“10 people were injured and no death but they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Right now I’m compiling their names,” he said.

Councilor Representing Kidandan Ward Abdullahi Ismail, who confirmed the incident, said the children picked the object in the bush where they went to fetch firewood.

“I was told the children picked the object in the bush when they went looking for firewood. It explodes and injured them badly,” he said.

Another community leader who did not want to be named said he saw the intestine of one of the victims while others had their legs broken.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone at the time of filing this report.