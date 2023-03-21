Chigbue congratulates PDP’s Sheriff on his victory as Delta Governor-elect

Dike Chigbue, MON, the Chief Executive Officer of Welltime Group has congratulated Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Speaker of Delta State on his emergence as governor-elect of Delta State.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Monday, Chigbue said the election is a reflection of the wishes of the people and shows how much faith the electorates have in his capacity to improve the fortunes of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360234 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Omo Agege, the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate, who polled 240229 votes.

Chigbue said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly has shown doggednes to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election, urging him to use his experience to improve the welfare of Delta citizens.

He called on the opposition APC Governorship Candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege to accept the outcome of the Governorship Election in the state and congratulate the PDP Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory.